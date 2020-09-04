SHARE: Company coming to Fort Langley perch

A lazuli bunting, a North American songbird named for the gemstone lapis lazuli, was spotted in Fort Langley by Langley’s Ted Goshulak. The male bird is best recognized by its bright blue head and back, rusty-coloured breast, and white belly. This bird wasn’t alone on it’s perch for long, as a bee came in for a feeding. (Ted Goshulak/Special to Langley Advance Times)

