SHARE: Company coming to Fort Langley perch

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

A lazuli bunting, a North American songbird named for the gemstone lapis lazuli, was spotted in Fort Langley by Langley’s Ted Goshulak. The male bird is best recognized by its bright blue head and back, rusty-coloured breast, and white belly. This bird wasn’t alone on it’s perch for long, as a bee came in for a feeding. (Ted Goshulak/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

