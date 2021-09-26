SHARE: Cranberries add colour to autumn in Langley

Flooded cranberry fields reflect a passing train. (Xinguang Yang/Special to the Langley Advance Times)Flooded cranberry fields reflect a passing train. (Xinguang Yang/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Xinguang Yang came upon cranberries being harvested. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)Xinguang Yang came upon cranberries being harvested. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
For the first time in his life, Xinguang Yang witnessed how cranberries are harvested on a recent walk near Fort Langley. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)For the first time in his life, Xinguang Yang witnessed how cranberries are harvested on a recent walk near Fort Langley. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Xinguang Yang’s walk in North Langley on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, yielded a pleasant surprise. He was able to see the cranberry harvest taking place.Xinguang Yang’s walk in North Langley on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, yielded a pleasant surprise. He was able to see the cranberry harvest taking place.

