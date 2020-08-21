SHARE: Curious neighbours captured on camera in Langley City

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Luc Caprand shared this photo of a trio of nosey neighbours. The three raccoons apparently visit his Langley City property, near Al Anderson Pool, during the early morning hours. It’s common to catch them bathing in his kids’ swimming pool between 2 and 3 in the morning. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Langley CityPhotographyWildlife