SHARE: Curious neighbours captured on camera in Langley City

Luc Caprand shared this photo of a trio of nosey neighbours. The three raccoons apparently visit his Langley City property, near Al Anderson Pool, during the early morning hours. It’s common to catch them bathing in his kids’ swimming pool between 2 and 3 in the morning. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

