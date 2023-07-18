SHARE: Deer sightings common on Allard

Cora Goodyear captured these deer crossing Allard Crescent in early July. One is a young buck with fur still on its antlers. “It will scrape that off by rubbing the antlers on trees,” Goodyear explained. In the meantime, a day earlier she came across a doe and one of its twin fawns crossing the same rural road. The other fawn was lagging behind on their trek and didn’t make it into the photograph. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Fort LangleyLangleyPhotographyWildlife

 

