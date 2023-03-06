SHARE: Different ways around Houston Trail

There are many ways to traverse the snow along the Houston Trail in Fort Langley’s Derby Reach. Community photographer Lou Fasullo ran into a few different trail users, some on horseback and another pushing a stroller through the snow. Fasullo chatted with the mom, “I said ‘congratulation for getting through all that snow.’ Her response was, ‘It was worth it, as my daughter is fast asleep’.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)

There are many ways to traverse the snow along the Houston Trail in Fort Langley’s Derby Reach. Community photographer Lou Fasullo ran into a few different trail users, some on horseback and another pushing a stroller through the snow. Fasullo chatted with the mom, “I said ‘congratulation for getting through all that snow.’ Her response was, ‘It was worth it, as my daughter is fast asleep’.” (Special to Langley Advance Times)

