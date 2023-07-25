SHARE: Dinner time in South Langley lake

Brenda and Max Montague were “amazed” to see a bald eagle swimming with a trout in its talons last week in a small privately owned lake in South Langley. “We are in the process of filing for a restocking permit,” she explained. “However, government regulations stipulate that all properties with a vested interest in the lake must agree.” This recent sighting reinforced her feelings that restocking is critical to the lake’s preservation. “It would be a shame to lose a vibrant ecosystem such as this,” Montague said. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Brenda and Max Montague were “amazed” to see a bald eagle swimming with a trout in its talons last week in a small privately owned lake in South Langley. “We are in the process of filing for a restocking permit,” she explained. “However, government regulations stipulate that all properties with a vested interest in the lake must agree.” This recent sighting reinforced her feelings that restocking is critical to the lake’s preservation. “It would be a shame to lose a vibrant ecosystem such as this,” Montague said. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Brenda and Max Montague were “amazed” to see a bald eagle swimming with a trout in its talons last week in a small privately owned lake in South Langley. “We are in the process of filing for a restocking permit,” she explained. “However, government regulations stipulate that all properties with a vested interest in the lake must agree.” This recent sighting reinforced her feelings that restocking is critical to the lake’s preservation. “It would be a shame to lose a vibrant ecosystem such as this,” Montague said. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Brenda and Max Montague were “amazed” to see a bald eagle swimming with a trout in its talons last week in a small privately owned lake in South Langley. “We are in the process of filing for a restocking permit,” she explained. “However, government regulations stipulate that all properties with a vested interest in the lake must agree.” This recent sighting reinforced her feelings that restocking is critical to the lake’s preservation. “It would be a shame to lose a vibrant ecosystem such as this,” Montague said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Visitor admiring a bright and bountiful garden

SHARE: Fort Langley’s bounty

SHARE: Families waddles through the wetlands together

SHARE: Trees’ blossoms captivating

SHARE: Time to feast

SHARE: Lovely lagoon dweller

SHARE: Taking a st-roll together

.

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotographyWildlife