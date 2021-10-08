During one of Gord Laing’s daily walks along the Houston Trail in Derby Reach Regional Park on Saturday, he discovered a breathtaking sight – a ‘mushroom city’ in nature located by the historic site. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

During one of Gord Laing’s daily walks along the Houston Trail in Derby Reach Regional Park on Saturday, he discovered a breathtaking sight – a ‘mushroom city’ in nature located by the historic site. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Discovery of a ‘mushroom city’

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Cranberries add colour to autumn in Langley

SHARE: Alone among so many

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fort LangleyNaturePhotography

Previous story
Pre-sales start for Aldergrove’s new town centre

Just Posted

Darrell Jones (left) with BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s President and CEO, Malcolm Berry. Jones, president of Save-On-Foods, will chair the hospital foundation board of directors. His appointment was announced Wednesday, Sept. 29. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones will chair BC Children’s Hospital Foundation

During one of Gord Laing’s daily walks along the Houston Trail in Derby Reach Regional Park on Saturday, he discovered a breathtaking sight – a ‘mushroom city’ in nature located by the historic site. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Discovery of a ‘mushroom city’

Construction crews are preparing for a new expansion on the north side of Willowbrook Shopping Centre. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Work underway on major expansion to Langley’s Willowbrook Mall

Grade 6 students at Langley Christian had to go home until Oct. 10 because of a number of cases in the school. (Langley Advance Times files)
COVID cases shut down Grade 6 at Langley school