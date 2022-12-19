SHARE: Drawn by the cooler weather

This winter weather seems appealing to this varied thrush, which was spotted recently, perched in cedars near the Fraser River. “These are generally only seen in the winter during cold spells, and when there is a blanket of snow on the ground,” said photographer Cora Goodyear. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

This winter weather seems appealing to this varied thrush, which was spotted recently, perched in cedars near the Fraser River. “These are generally only seen in the winter during cold spells, and when there is a blanket of snow on the ground,” said photographer Cora Goodyear. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

