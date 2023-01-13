SHARE: Early morning along the channel

Colleen MacKinnon of Fort Langley captured this recent shot of the Bedford Channel during the early morning hours. (Special to Langley Advance Times)Colleen MacKinnon of Fort Langley captured this recent shot of the Bedford Channel during the early morning hours. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Spotting beauty at the backyard bird feeder

SHARE: Five years later… still catching some air

SHARE: No filters needed

SHARE: A spot for tranquil reflection – year round

SHARE: Lights and snow a brilliant combination

SHARE: Fruit literally frozen on the vine

SHARE: Wet backyard appealing to City beaver

SHARE: Drawn by the cooler weather

.

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fort LangleyFraser RiverLangleyPhotography

Previous story
Rats, camera, action: Langley resident gets creative in a new rat documentary

Just Posted

Colleen MacKinnon of Fort Langley captured this recent shot of the Bedford Channel during the early morning hours. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Early morning along the channel

Ty Thorpe was among the Giants who shared ice time Wednesday in Kamloops, when the G-Men fell 6-3 to the hosting Blazers. (Allen Douglas/Special to Black Press Media)
Blazers double up on Giants in Kamloops

Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag is one of nine MPs trying to stop political prisoners in Iran from being executed. (Tweet)
Langley City MP joins effort to save Iranian prisoners facing execution

Langley owners of dogs must license them or renew their licences annually. (Langley Advance Times files)
Licence renewals due for Langley Township dogs