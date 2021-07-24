SHARE: Early morning walks idea in heat

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

In the hot dry weather this past month, Walnut Groves Dallas Lang and her faithful companion Chewie, their eight-year-old golden retriever, have taken to going for walks a little extra early in the morning. “We were up before dawn to beat the heat with our daily walk; 4 am is so quiet and peaceful. We loved it!” Lang shared. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

