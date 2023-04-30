SHARE: Enjoying the sunset as a family
Chris Loyer and family head down to the Fraser River to watch the sun go down from a favourite haunt just passed the Glen Valley Regional Park. He, his wife Dawn, their daughter Hayden, and son Andyn, each pack up their camping chairs about once a week and head out. "There is a great spot along the river," Loyer explained. "It's one of our beautiful hidden gems that's so close to home… We love to sit and watch the sunset," and the eagles fishing the waterway. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.
Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.
Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
