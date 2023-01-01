Albert van der Heide has seen a number of deer grazing at the nearby Douglas Park, especially during the winter months. “And when the area is covered by a white blanket, this deer and some ‘buddies’ will head for the grounds of our downtown condo to nibble at green-leaf scrubs. Last year, there were three deer visiting,” he shared. This Christmas season, however, one actually came right up to the door during daylight, checking out the folks – and more likely the plants – in the lobby of his Langley City condo. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Excuse me… can I come in? That plant looks appetizing

