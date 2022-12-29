Merry Christmas One All
Happy New Years too! Langley Advance Times
May your pens never run out of ink
For your news is always on the line
Your humour keeps you safe as a wink
Truth be told, and you never grow old
Making our mornings merry and bright. We read your
Pages brings us in the light!
Lloyd Shirley Sawatsky, Langley Township (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Expressing thanks to her local media outlet
Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition
Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.
Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.
Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:
SHARE: A stunning Fort Langley sunset
SHARE: Wonders of wildlife in the backyard
SHARE: Bringing cranberries to your plate
SHARE: Work along the Fraser
_________________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________
ChristmasLangleyPhotographyWeather
Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.