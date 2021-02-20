”It looks like they are frozen in the ice on the Salmon River,” said photographer Lou Fasullo. “However, it’s just a optical illusion.” He found this group along the Salmon River during recent snowfall. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Eye-catching birds flock to Fort Langley

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Fort Langley

