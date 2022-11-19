Denise Decloux was captivated by the fall colours as they take over Sendall Gardens, a park on 50th Avenue in Langley City. “It’s most definitely a hidden gem – so peaceful and beautiful,” she shared. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Fall colours blanket Langley City’s Sendall Gardens
Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition
Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.
Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.
Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:
SHARE: A stunning Fort Langley sunset
SHARE: Wonders of wildlife in the backyard
SHARE: Bringing cranberries to your plate
SHARE: Work along the Fraser
_________________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________
Langley CityparksPhotography
Denise Decloux was captivated by the fall colours as they take over Sendall Gardens, a park on 50th Avenue in Langley City. “It’s most definitely a hidden gem – so peaceful and beautiful,” she shared. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.