Wout Brouwer prefers to see the fog, rather than high waters, rolling into Fort Langley. He shared a few pictures captured recently in the village, just ahead of the rainstorms, when fog blanketed the Bedford Channel. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Wout Brouwer prefers to see the fog, rather than high waters, rolling into Fort Langley. He shared a few pictures captured recently in the village, just ahead of the rainstorms, when fog blanketed the Bedford Channel. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Fall fog rolls into Fort Langley

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Cranberries add colour to autumn in Langley

SHARE: Alone among so many

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fort LangleyPhotography

 

Wout Brouwer prefers to see the fog, rather than high waters, rolling into Fort Langley. He shared a few pictures captured recently in the village, just ahead of the rainstorms, when fog blanketed the Bedford Channel. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Wout Brouwer prefers to see the fog, rather than high waters, rolling into Fort Langley. He shared a few pictures captured recently in the village, just ahead of the rainstorms, when fog blanketed the Bedford Channel. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
VIDEO: Christmas in Langley’s Williams Park returns
Next story
Smart Home system a selling feature for Langley prize home

Just Posted

Pedestrians walked through the partially-flooded Portage Park in Langley City on Monday, Nov. 29 after the second atmospheric river of the month again raised water levels on the Nicomekl River. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley mayors consider future of development after local floods

Wout Brouwer prefers to see the fog, rather than high waters, rolling into Fort Langley. He shared a few pictures captured recently in the village, just ahead of the rainstorms, when fog blanketed the Bedford Channel. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Fall fog rolls into Fort Langley

xx
Police take down ‘open air’ drug market in Langley City

Christmas in Williams Park is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 68th Avenue and 238th Street until Dec. 19. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Christmas in Langley’s Williams Park returns