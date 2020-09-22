Bruce Thomson shared a picture of what he calls his “little friend” captured out back of his Brookswood home. He said the hummingbird helps him “with the weather forecast by checking to see which way the wind and smoke is blowing these days. He thinks conditions are going to improve pretty soon,” said Thomson. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTION:

SHARE: Lack of colour haunting due to wildfire smokeand

SHARE: Tranquility along the Fraser River

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________SHARE: Tranquility along the Fraser River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A former superintendent of schools in Langley has passed away at age 77

Just Posted

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 20

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

TRAFFIC: Section of 16 Avenue shutdown after dump truck, SUV collision

Collision occurred at 16 Avenue and 242nd Street

Illicit dumping an expensive problem for Langley Township

Six incidents in three weeks have cost $60,000

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Neighbour’s quick actions save dogs and home in Chilliwack townhouse fire

Neighbour heard fire alarm and called 911 and rescued dogs from unit on fire

‘Ain’t no basic batch’: Kraft Dinner announces limited-edition pumpkin spice flavour

KD’s classic powdered cheese meets cinnamon and nutmeg

First full day of B.C.’s election campaign begins amid COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and the Green party’s Sonia Furstenau criticized John Horgan’s decision

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP issue two $2,300 COVID fines at same Metro Vancouver vacation rental within 24 hours

Cpl. Mike Kalanj said it was ‘quite frankly appalling’ to see parties breaking COVID-19 rules

Here’s how voting amid a pandemic will happen in B.C.

Elections BC has worked with the provincial health office to determine safety protocols for voting

B.C. privacy commissioner will hear First Nations complaints about COVID

The hearing will rely on written submissions from the Indigenous governments as well as the Ministry of Health

Most Read