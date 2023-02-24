February’s full moon shone bright through the multi-coloured clouds in a Langley night sky. Willoughby’s Maryalice Wood capture this image near 80th Avenue. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: February moon shining bright over Willoughby

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Spotting beauty at the backyard bird feeder

SHARE: Five years later… still catching some air

SHARE: No filters needed

SHARE: A spot for tranquil reflection – year round

SHARE: Lights and snow a brilliant combination

SHARE: Fruit literally frozen on the vine

SHARE: Wet backyard appealing to City beaver

SHARE: Drawn by the cooler weather

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

