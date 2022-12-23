SHARE: Five years later… still catching some air

Back in 2017, Kevin Snyder snapped a photograph of his kids, Elliot and Maelle, that made the front page of the newspaper. They were getting air while tobogganing. Well, earlier this week, the family returned to that same haunt, Dad attempting to recreate that photo close to six years later. “Kids are still finding some fun in Langley at our secret hill at Williams Park,” said Snyder. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

