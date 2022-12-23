Back in 2017, Kevin Snyder snapped a photograph of his kids, Elliot and Maelle, that made the front page of the newspaper. They were getting air while tobogganing. Well, earlier this week, the family returned to that same haunt, Dad attempting to recreate that photo close to six years later. “Kids are still finding some fun in Langley at our secret hill at Williams Park,” said Snyder. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Five years later… still catching some air
Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition
Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.
Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.
Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:
SHARE: A stunning Fort Langley sunset
SHARE: Wonders of wildlife in the backyard
SHARE: Bringing cranberries to your plate
SHARE: Work along the Fraser
_________________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________
LangleyOutdoors and RecreationPhotographyWeather
Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.