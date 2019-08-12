SHARE: Flame, colours, and craft captivate Langley photographer

THROUGH YOUR LENS

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Langley’s Lilianne Fuller was captivated by the glass blowing work of Nate Devost from the Vancouver Hub Wood & Glass Factory.

He was in Langley earlier this summer, along with some 20 other artists, demonstrating his craft at Hempyz in what’s dubbed the second largest annual glass blowing event in Canada.

