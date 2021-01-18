SHARE: Flooding leads to reflection

Jeff Laurie made a trip to Derby Reach Regional Park, following the recent flooding. He was most impressed with how the water on the trail offered some great reflections. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

SHARE: Perfect biking weather?

Just Posted

