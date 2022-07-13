Jim Orlowski and his wife discovered a muskrat gathering food during a recent walk along the river loop in Campbell Valley Regional Park. “We were there several minutes watching its antics, until we left him for some other visitors to take their turn observing his behaviour,” said Jim.

Jim Orlowski and his wife discovered a muskrat gathering food during a recent walk along the river loop in Campbell Valley Regional Park. “We were there several minutes watching its antics, until we left him for some other visitors to take their turn observing his behaviour,” said Jim.

SHARE: Foraging for food

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Sunrise as relished from Derby Reach

SHARE: Snuggling with Mom

SHARE: Chugging along

SHARE: In a farmer’s field

SHARE: Haying season is here

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotographyWildlife

Previous story
PODCAST: Jan Rabson – A voice with character and character voices

Just Posted

Jim Orlowski and his wife discovered a muskrat gathering food during a recent walk along the river loop in Campbell Valley Regional Park. “We were there several minutes watching its antics, until we left him for some other visitors to take their turn observing his behaviour,” said Jim.
SHARE: Foraging for food

Bandits Malcolm Duvivier battles a Montreal rival for possession Monday, July 11 in Montreal. The Alliance won 89-72. (Ansh Sanyal CEBL)
VIDEO: Montreal Alliance snap losing streak at Fraser Valley Bandits expense

Katmoon, a local band, will perform on Wednesday, July 13 at McBurney Plaza from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local bands to perform every Wednesday in Langley City

A performer from Circus Lab demonstrated some daring maneuvers at the drive-up version of Aldergrove Fair 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)
110-year-old Aldergrove Fair Days returns to the community