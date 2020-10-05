SHARE: Frolicking in Williams Park on a warm fall day

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

South Langley resident Julie Lornie shared a picture depicting how she views Langley. “I love its nature and its people. This image includes both, one enjoying the other,” she said. She captured this picture of her daughter and her daughter’s friend frolicking in the water at Williams Park, enjoying a warm September day. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

