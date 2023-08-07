SHARE: Gliding across the channel

Fort Langley’s Wout Brouwer was up early last week and caught these rowers on the Bedford Channel. His six-year-old granddaughter, Marissa, encouraged him to snap this shot as they glided across the water. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

.

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

_________________________________

Fort LangleyLangleyPaddlingPhotography

