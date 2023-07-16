Langley’s Lois Phillips shared a picture of the sun setting, mesmerized by the golden light it shone over the Fraser River. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Lois Phillips shared a picture of the sun setting, mesmerized by the golden light it shone over the Fraser River. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Golden sunset

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Visitor admiring a bright and bountiful garden

SHARE: Fort Langley’s bounty

SHARE: Families waddles through the wetlands together

SHARE: Trees’ blossoms captivating

SHARE: Time to feast

SHARE: Lovely lagoon dweller

SHARE: Taking a st-roll together

.

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Fraser RiverLangleyPhotography

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Get the last laugh at Langley stand-up comedy battle

Just Posted

Vancouver FC celebrate Alejandro Diaz’s goal on Sunday July 16 against Ottawa. (PHOTO: Matt Zambonin/ Freestyle Photography/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A promising start by Vancouver FC’s newest players, but not enough for a win

Langley’s Lois Phillips shared a picture of the sun setting, mesmerized by the golden light it shone over the Fraser River. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Golden sunset

A woman watches the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War, on Ukrainian Volunteer Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Associated Press/with permission )
LETTER: Langley resident concerned about Putin’s war and those ‘who walk in the aftermath of insanity’

Local comedians will compete on stage at Brogan’s Diner with organizers of Last Laffs Alex Svarez and Brad Lee (left) on Saturday, July 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Get the last laugh at Langley stand-up comedy battle