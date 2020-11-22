SHARE: Good times in rural Langley

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Two-year-old Otis loves helping out around his grandparent’s acreage in Fernridge. He especially enjoys helping pick up and transport the leaves that grandpa Roland Seguin, 80, and grandma Lorraine collect – wheelbarrow rides being the highlight. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

