SHARE: Good times in rural Langley

Two-year-old Otis loves helping out around his grandparent’s acreage in Fernridge. He especially enjoys helping pick up and transport the leaves that grandpa Roland Seguin, 80, and grandma Lorraine collect – wheelbarrow rides being the highlight. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Most Read