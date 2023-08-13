SHARE: Hard at work

A native bee of the area toils away in a bed of black-eyed Susans. “As seen in the backyard of one of Brookswood’s most tenured residents,” said photographer Jake Guy. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

