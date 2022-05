SHARE: Haying season is here

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

In advance of last week’s rains, farmers were out in the fields near Langley Regional Airport, at 56th Avenue and 216th Street, baling the season’s first cut of hay. Lloyd Sawatsky stopped to grab some pictures. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

