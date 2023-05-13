SHARE: Hungry little fella

“It must be spring the bunnies are making themselves known,” said Jim Orlowski. He and his grandchildren, Jeremy and Brenna, have been watching this little one munching on the early grasses in Orlowski’s front yard in Murrayville recently. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

_________________________________

