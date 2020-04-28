Advance Times publisher Lisa Farquharson, and her 13-year-old daughter, Grace. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: I love Mom because…

Tell us a favourite new tradition you’ve started with your mother during the COVID pandemic

What has become your favourite new tradition with Mom during the COVID pandemic?

Maybe it’s helping Mom makes pancakes every Monday morning to kick off the school week. Maybe it’s going for a walk together every afternoon around your neighbourhood. Maybe it’s playing games or building puzzles together most evenings. Maybe you can’t be together physically, so your favourite new tradition that came out of this virus is a FaceTime call every weekend.

Whatever that special new Mom memory is, please share it with us.

LAST YEAR: Plant a posy with mom at the museum

And, we’d love it even more if you can share a picture of you and your mom together – whether it’s a current picture of the two of you hamming it up for the camera, or an image from the family archives.

Traditionally, we’d organize this callout for photographs and stories as part of a contest. But, in the midst of COVID-19, that’s not possible.

So, we’re simply inviting you to share, with hopes of using a few of the submissions in our upcoming Mother’s Day section.

Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com before noon on Monday, May 4.

SHARE: I love Mom because…

Tell us a favourite new tradition you've started with your mother during the COVID pandemic

