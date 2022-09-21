It won't be too long before these iconic birds are flying south. But for now, during a rather warm September, they're still enjoying all the glorious splendour offered in Fort Langley and out on the Fraser River. (Martin Helmus/Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Ideal spot to sit for a spell and take in the sights

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Sunrise as relished from Derby Reach

SHARE: Snuggling with Mom

SHARE: Chugging along

SHARE: In a farmer’s field

SHARE: Haying season is here

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotography

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Salmon and Cranberry Festival comes to McMillan Island
Next story
VIDEO: Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley begins

Just Posted

34 riders on the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley team began a nine-day, 800 kilometre journey through the Fraser Valley in Langley on Wednesday, Sept. 21, where students at the Langley Fine Arts School cheered them on their way. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley begins

NHL draft eligible talent from the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League will be featured on Jan. 25 at Langley Events Centre. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Events Centre to host Kubota top prospects game

It won't be too long before these iconic birds are flying south. But for now, during a rather warm September, they're still enjoying all the glorious splendour offered in Fort Langley and out on the Fraser River. (Martin Helmus/Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Ideal spot to sit for a spell and take in the sights

The annual Kwantlen First Nation First Salmon Ceremony opens fishing in the spring. A new festival on KFN’s reserve on McMillan Island on Oct. 1 will mark the fall harvest and the end of the season. (KFN/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Salmon and Cranberry Festival comes to McMillan Island