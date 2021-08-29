SHARE: In search of the best berries in Langley

Xinguang Yang has been in Langley for a little more than a year now, and said one of his favourite things to do is pick blueberries at Langley farms. "I like Langley very much," he shared. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer's full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

