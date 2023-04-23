SHARE: Lambing season in Langley

Spring is upon us, and Diane Warawa capture a little slice of agricultural life in Milner recently. Beautiful spring day in Langley. Birds singing, trees blooming, and new life with baby lambs. Doesnt get much better than this, she shared. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Spring is upon us, and Diane Warawa capture a little slice of agricultural life in Milner recently. Beautiful spring day in Langley. Birds singing, trees blooming, and new life with baby lambs. Doesnt get much better than this, she shared. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

