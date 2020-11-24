SHARE: Langley City resident discovers treasure and both ends of the rainbow

Similarly, Georgina M. Church caught this rainbow picture, saying it made her feel happy. “Followed a rainbow, and where did it take me? To the best store ever, Toy Traders,” she said. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

B.C. woman who survived Spanish Flu turns 105

Langley City’s Gregory Douglas snapped a picture of a rainbow over the downtown core Tuesday, Nov. 24. “Just wanted to share this beautiful view that I happened to capture today, that illustrates not only Mother Nature’s beauty,” but what an “amazing city” we live in. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
