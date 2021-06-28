SHARE: Langley deserves horse capital title

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Langley still deserves the title of Horse Capital of B.C. according to Joy Ruffeski. A myriad of shared trails in the regional and Township parks afford riders many opportunities for a pleasant trot in the forest or meadow. The Shaggy Mane Trail in Campbell Valley Regional Park is just such a shared trail and “it is always a delight for walkers to see an individual enjoying a horse ride,” she said. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

