SHARE: Langleyite shares COVID message

Long-time Langley Times photographer John Gordon appreciated the sentiment expressed by this motorist driving through the streets of Langley encouraging social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition.
Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTION:
Through Your Lens: Newt alert!
and
Through Your Lens: Frost feathers
_________________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________