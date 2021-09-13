Gerry and Wies Devries captured this late afternoon reflections off the water at Noel Booth Park recently. Summer’s not quite over, but fall is in the offing. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Late afternoon reflections

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you'd like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

