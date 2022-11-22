SHARE: Light fog lifts off the Fraser

Lisa Vandenbiggelaar recently snapped this shot at Muench Bar, a section of beach along the waterfront at Derby Reach Regional Park in North Langley. It offers an unencumbered view of the Fraser River. It’s located just east of Grants Landing and accessed by trail off Allard Crescent. Watch for the plow. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Light fog lifts off the Fraser

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Fraser River

