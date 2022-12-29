SHARE: Lights and snow a brilliant combination

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Snow and potential ice could be wreak havoc on local roads, but Tracey Lane captures some of the beauty created by this recent heavy snowfall and highlighted by the lights. She snapped a few photos while walking through the village. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

_________________________________

LangleyPhotographyWeatherWildlife