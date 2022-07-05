Langley’s Pat Cooper was mesmerized by a barred owl she spotted recently in Walnut Grove. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Pat Cooper was mesmerized by a barred owl she spotted recently in Walnut Grove. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Look deep into my eyes!

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Sunrise as relished from Derby Reach

SHARE: Snuggling with Mom

SHARE: Chugging along

SHARE: In a farmer’s field

SHARE: Haying season is here

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotographyWildlife

Previous story
Get a head start on a rewarding new career!
Next story
Dream to soon come true for Langley’s lottery winner

Just Posted

On Saturday, July 9, Langley Thunder will once again wear special jerseys – like these 2019 jerseys – which will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to the Tessa Beauchamp Foundation. Beauchamp was a Surrey athlete who lost a battle with cancer. (Garrett James/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley Thunder again honouring outstanding young athlete lost to cancer

Langley resident Danielle Warren purchased the lottery ticket from the Shefield & Sons on 204th Street in Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Dream to soon come true for Langley’s lottery winner

Langley’s Pat Cooper was mesmerized by a barred owl she spotted recently in Walnut Grove. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Look deep into my eyes!

A man cycles through water covering a road in the closed, flooded campgrounds at Derby Reach Regional Park on Monday, July 4. Water levels on the Fraser River are believed to have peaked Monday and are now dropping. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Evacuation alert rescinded in North Langley as Fraser River peaks, recedes