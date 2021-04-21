SHARE: Lots of work going on behind scenes of Fort Langley’s heritage train station

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

The pandemic has kept the 1915 CNR station in Fort Langley closed to the public. But lots of work is going on behind the scenes by volunteers – under the direction of station manager Helen Williams, said Langley Heritage Society director Mark Forsythe, who shared this recent picture. Much has been done to improve interpretation and to preserve the building, model railway, and rail cars, he said, inviting history buffs to join the heritage society athttps://www.langleyheritage.ca/whats-new/ (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Alone among so many

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CN RailFort LangleyHeritagehistoryPhotography