The pandemic has kept the 1915 CNR station in Fort Langley closed to the public. But lots of work is going on behind the scenes by volunteers – under the direction of station manager Helen Williams, said Langley Heritage Society director Mark Forsythe, who shared this recent picture. Much has been done to improve interpretation and to preserve the building, model railway, and rail cars, he said, inviting history buffs to join the heritage society athttps://www.langleyheritage.ca/whats-new/ (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Lots of work going on behind scenes of Fort Langley’s heritage train station
Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition
Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.
Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.
Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:
SHARE: Alone among so many
SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster
SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist
_________________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________
CN RailFort LangleyHeritagehistoryPhotography
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here