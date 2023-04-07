The incredible colours of this wood duck caught the eye of Maryalice Wood during a recent visit to Brydon Lagoon, off 200th Street in Langley City. “Just such intricate and amazing plumage,” she noted. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Lovely lagoon dweller

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

