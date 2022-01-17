Shirley Sawatsky shared this morning sunrise in the North Otter area of Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Shirley Sawatsky shared this morning sunrise in the North Otter area of Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Loving the sunrise over North Otter

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Not all of us mind the wet weather

SHARE: Tobogganing a blast in Campbell Valley

SHARE: Multiple rinks set up on lagoon

SHARE: Snowfall in the village

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

AldergroveLangleyPhotography

Previous story
SHARE: Snow piling up can be beautiful, if you don’t have to drive in it

Just Posted

Shirley Sawatsky shared this morning sunrise in the North Otter area of Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Loving the sunrise over North Otter

Heavy snowfalls so far this winter have some residents questionning snow clearing priorities. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Aldergrove shortchanged on snow clearing, letter writer argues

Arena Lacrosse League west division goaltender Justin Geddie, who made his NLL debut on Jan. 14 with the San Diego Seals at Langley Events Centre. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Black Fish goaltender victorious in NLL debut

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the local members of Parliament? Email your idea to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank">editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.</a>
AT YOUR SERVICE: Langley MPs address issue of rising food costs