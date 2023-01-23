SHARE: Many seasons viewed in Langley
Dorothy Mckay shares a series of pictures depicting all four seasons as seen through the eyes of a local resident, including a train pictured north on 208th Street. She also share more, from fallen leaves turning gold along the one-way street in Downtown Langley, to a mother duck swimming with her babes in Brydon Lagoon early in the spring, from a sunset along the western border of Langley capture in late summer, to construction on Brydon Crescent caputred in more damp winter-like conditions. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Dorothy Mckay shares a series of pictures depicting all four seasons as seen through the eyes of a local resident, including a train pictured north on 208th Street. She also share more, from fallen leaves turning gold along the one-way street in Downtown Langley, to a mother duck swimming with her babes in Brydon Lagoon early in the spring, from a sunset along the western border of Langley capture in late summer, to construction on Brydon Crescent caputred in more damp winter-like conditions. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Dorothy Mckay shares a series of pictures depicting all four seasons as seen through the eyes of a local resident, including a train pictured north on 208th Street. She also share more, from fallen leaves turning gold along the one-way street in Downtown Langley, to a mother duck swimming with her babes in Brydon Lagoon early in the spring, from a sunset along the western border of Langley capture in late summer, to construction on Brydon Crescent caputred in more damp winter-like conditions. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Dorothy Mckay shares a series of pictures depicting all four seasons as seen through the eyes of a local resident, including a train pictured north on 208th Street. She also share more, from fallen leaves turning gold along the one-way street in Downtown Langley, to a mother duck swimming with her babes in Brydon Lagoon early in the spring, from a sunset along the western border of Langley capture in late summer, to construction on Brydon Crescent caputred in more damp winter-like conditions. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Dorothy Mckay shares a series of pictures depicting all four seasons as seen through the eyes of a local resident, including a train pictured north on 208th Street. She also share more, from fallen leaves turning gold along the one-way street in Downtown Langley, to a mother duck swimming with her babes in Brydon Lagoon early in the spring, from a sunset along the western border of Langley capture in late summer, to construction on Brydon Crescent caputred in more damp winter-like conditions. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.
Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.
Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:
SHARE: Spotting beauty at the backyard bird feeder
SHARE: Five years later… still catching some air
SHARE: No filters needed
SHARE: A spot for tranquil reflection – year round
SHARE: Lights and snow a brilliant combination
SHARE: Fruit literally frozen on the vine
SHARE: Wet backyard appealing to City beaver
SHARE: Drawn by the cooler weather
.
_________________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________
LangleyPhotography