SHARE: Many seasons viewed in Langley

Dorothy Mckay shares a series of pictures depicting all four seasons as seen through the eyes of a local resident, including a train pictured north on 208th Street. She also share more, from fallen leaves turning gold along the one-way street in Downtown Langley, to a mother duck swimming with her babes in Brydon Lagoon early in the spring, from a sunset along the western border of Langley capture in late summer, to construction on Brydon Crescent caputred in more damp winter-like conditions. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Dorothy Mckay shares a series of pictures depicting all four seasons as seen through the eyes of a local resident, including a train pictured north on 208th Street. She also share more, from fallen leaves turning gold along the one-way street in Downtown Langley, to a mother duck swimming with her babes in Brydon Lagoon early in the spring, from a sunset along the western border of Langley capture in late summer, to construction on Brydon Crescent caputred in more damp winter-like conditions. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Dorothy Mckay shares a series of pictures depicting all four seasons as seen through the eyes of a local resident, including a train pictured north on 208th Street. She also share more, from fallen leaves turning gold along the one-way street in Downtown Langley, to a mother duck swimming with her babes in Brydon Lagoon early in the spring, from a sunset along the western border of Langley capture in late summer, to construction on Brydon Crescent caputred in more damp winter-like conditions. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Dorothy Mckay shares a series of pictures depicting all four seasons as seen through the eyes of a local resident, including a train pictured north on 208th Street. She also share more, from fallen leaves turning gold along the one-way street in Downtown Langley, to a mother duck swimming with her babes in Brydon Lagoon early in the spring, from a sunset along the western border of Langley capture in late summer, to construction on Brydon Crescent caputred in more damp winter-like conditions. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Dorothy Mckay shares a series of pictures depicting all four seasons as seen through the eyes of a local resident, including a train pictured north on 208th Street. She also share more, from fallen leaves turning gold along the one-way street in Downtown Langley, to a mother duck swimming with her babes in Brydon Lagoon early in the spring, from a sunset along the western border of Langley capture in late summer, to construction on Brydon Crescent caputred in more damp winter-like conditions. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: Spotting beauty at the backyard bird feeder

SHARE: Five years later… still catching some air

SHARE: No filters needed

SHARE: A spot for tranquil reflection – year round

SHARE: Lights and snow a brilliant combination

SHARE: Fruit literally frozen on the vine

SHARE: Wet backyard appealing to City beaver

SHARE: Drawn by the cooler weather

.

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotography