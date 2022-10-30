Wout Brouwer visited the Fort Langley Farmers Market on a recent Saturday morning, and was impressed with the variety of mushrooms available. The market runs Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Andrew’s historic chapel on Glover Road every Saturday until Dec. 17. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Wout Brouwer visited the Fort Langley Farmers Market on a recent Saturday morning, and was impressed with the variety of mushrooms available. The market runs Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Andrew’s historic chapel on Glover Road every Saturday until Dec. 17. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Market showcase bounty of ‘shrooms

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:

SHARE: A stunning Fort Langley sunset

SHARE: Wonders of wildlife in the backyard

SHARE: Bringing cranberries to your plate

SHARE: Work along the Fraser

_________________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyPhotography

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Halloween Town’ returns to Langley

Just Posted

Shirley Sawatsky attended the Otter Co-op anniversary as the local co-operative marked a century. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley woman among many who used to work for co-op

Wout Brouwer visited the Fort Langley Farmers Market on a recent Saturday morning, and was impressed with the variety of mushrooms available. The market runs Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Andrew’s historic chapel on Glover Road every Saturday until Dec. 17. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Market showcase bounty of ‘shrooms

A Township of Langley firefighter exits the scene of a reported residential structure fire in the 23300-block of 16th Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 29. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Reported residential structure fire closes 16th Avenue

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 30