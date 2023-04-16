SHARE: Message visible from above

Nina King and her daughter Madeline recently carved a big heart into the sand at Glen Valley Regional Park, then sat back to admire their handy work before the waters rise and wash it away. Fort Langley’s Lou Fasullo captured the scene from overhead. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Nina King and her daughter Madeline recently carved a big heart into the sand at Glen Valley Regional Park, then sat back to admire their handy work before the waters rise and wash it away. Fort Langley's Lou Fasullo captured the scene from overhead. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
