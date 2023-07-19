Jami Watson spent part of Canada Day at the Fort Langley National Historic Site. “As a new resident of Walnut Grove, I have been passionate about taking pictures to find the heart of Langley through photos. This was my very first,” said Watson. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

SHARE: Newbie discovers Langley through photos

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

