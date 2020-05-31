SHARE: No climate change apparent here

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Barb and Jim Orlowski were out for a walk, heading along a path north of the Murrayville cemetery, watching birds and rabbits frolicking, and discovered what Jim calls htis “marvelous view” looking to the west. “We hope we weren’t trespassing – yikes.” (Jim Orlowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Sometimes it’s just nice to get out for a walk, and reconnect with nature. Jim and Barb Orlowski shared a few recent spring images from Murrayville.

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

