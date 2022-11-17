SHARE: No filters needed

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Tracey Lane of Fort Langley captured this brilliant red Remembrance Day morning sunrise along the Fraser River. “No filter needed on this beautiful morning,” she noted. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.

Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.

Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

