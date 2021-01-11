Fort Langley’s Vivian Jervis shares a few pictures of a parade of trumpeter swans, ducks, and even some sheep spotted along Lefeuvre Road this past weekend. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Parade of animals traipse through the fields
Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition
Let’s see Langley Through Your Lens.
Send us your photo showing how you view this community, and it could be featured in a future edition.
Please email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com, and include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
OTHER RECENT CONTRIBUTIONS:
SHARE: Alone among so many
SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster
SHARE: Bedford Channel emerging from the mist
_________________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________
LangleyPhotography
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
Fort Langley’s Vivian Jervis shares a few pictures of a parade of trumpeter swans taken from Lefeuvre Road this past weekend, including one gaggle of swans with a plethora of ducks. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fort Langley’s Vivian Jervis shares a few pictures of a parade of trumpeter swans taken from Lefeuvre Road this past weekend, including one gaggle of swans with a plethora of ducks. (Special to Langley Advance Times)